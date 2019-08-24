Corrections division installing video visitation equipment

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Volusia County’s Division of Corrections is transitioning to a new video visitation vendor, ICSolutions, which will provide improved communications between inmates and their families.

The transition will require that video visitation be suspended at the county’s branch jail and correctional facility during installation of the new equipment.

Inmate video visitation will be closed from Sept. 3 to 23, resuming on Sept. 24. Families of inmates are encouraged to schedule video visitations before the temporary closure.

Scheduling for visitation prior to Sept. 3 closed on Aug. 20. Contacts with inmates will still be available through telephone.

The new equipment provides advanced technology with online scheduling and the future opportunity for remote video visitation.

For more information, visit Volusia.org/corrections.