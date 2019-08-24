Tickets are on sale for ‘Calling All Divas’ at the Peabody

COUCOU PHOTOGRAPHY

“Calling All Divas” stars Brittneyann Accetta, Carol Riddick, Lisa Sherman, and Trenna Barnes.

“Calling All Divas’’ will be coming to Daytona Beach on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25, $35 and $45 plus surcharges.

“Calling All Divas’’ is a pop, rock, soul and country hit show about music, friendship and the power of sisterhood.

The show is directed by Michael LaFleur and executive produced by Dennis D’Amico with musical direction by Henry Aronson.

The divas are led by Broadway performer and Radio City Rockette Lisa Sherman, favorite Philadelphia R&B vocalist Carol Riddick, Nashville singer Trenna Barnes and 20-year-old newcomer Brittneyann Accetta.

Frank Dicopoulos, best known for his 22 years on “The Guiding Light ‘’soap opera (Frank Achilles Cooper Jr.), plays the club owner and is a “Calling All Divas” producer.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.peabodyauditorium.org.