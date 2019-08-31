Superintendent to address AAUW Flagler on Sept. 14

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler will host its monthly general meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Country Club.

AAUW Flagler kicks off its year by focusing on back to school in Flagler County by welcoming its Tech Trek and National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) recipients.

The branch will also receive updates about the overall status of Flagler County Schools from Superintendent James Tager and Public Information Officer Jason Wheeler.

Members and the public will hear middle-school-aged girls recall their experience from this year’s Tech Trek camp and how their passion and curiosity for STEM careers have been impacted. In addition, how did NCCWSL challenge, inspire, and create an impact on this year’s recipient?

Lunch is available for $18 per person.

For reservations and menu options, contact Sally Smeaton by email at shsmeaton@gmail.com or phone at 386-447-4137 by Sept. 11.