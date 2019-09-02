6 p.m. close Monday for Daytona airport

TAYLOR JONES/PALM BEACH POST/TNS

Crowds are shown at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, which also was to cease operation on Monday because of the hurricane.

The Daytona Beach International Airport terminal was scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, due to Hurricane Dorian.

Customers with a scheduled flight in or out of the airport should contact their air carrier directly.

Rental car customers cannot drop off or pick up cars once the terminal closes. They must find an alternate drop-off or pick-up location.

The airport is not a shelter.

Orlando International Airport stayed open on Labor Day because the path of Hurricane Dorian shifted. The airport announced that it would continue normal operations on Monday.

Passengers are encouraged to check their airlines about specific flight information.