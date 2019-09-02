Palm Coast urges residents to heed evacuation order

CLAYTON FREEMAN/FLORIDA TIMES-UNION/TNS

A sign marks Evacuation Zone A for Duval County in Arlington Sunday. Jacksonville was placed under a hurricane watch Sunday night. Officials are urging residents on the east coast, including Flagler and Volusia counties, to heed evacuation orders.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The City of Palm Coast is urging continued preparedness as the area gets closer to feeling the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

It is important for everyone to know their evacuation zone. Residents can check their evacuation zone by clicking here or visiting https://fullsite.palmcoastgov.com/emergency/evacuation-zones.

Flagler County will be in charge of evacuations. As of noon Monday, Sept. 2, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes have been ordered to evacuate from Zones A, B, and F, and flood prone areas.

All residents and visitors in evacuation Zones A, B, and F, as well as those in low lying areas or mobile homes, should also evacuate at the county’s order. If your evacuation plan is to leave Flagler County, do so now. You do not need to wait for the order.

SHELTERS OPEN

Bunnell Elementary, located at 305 N. Palmetto, opened on Monday at noon for the general population and pets.

Rymfire Elementary, located at 1425 Rymfire Drive, is open for those with special medical needs who live in zones A, B, F, flood prone areas, and mobile homes, or require electricity for medical needs regardless of zone.

Flagler County School officials say they anticipate further evacuations and the need for additional shelter space in the coming days. For that reason, Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager announces schools will remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 5.

When it comes to reopening schools and resuming our normal operations, Flagler Schools will continually evaluate and those decisions will be made in a timely manner.

TUESDAY NIGHT CURFEW

For the evacuation zones A, B, and F, a curfew will go in effect Tuesday at 7 p.m. and last until the storm has passed and officials have given an all clear. If you are outside during the curfew, you could be taken to the county jail by the sheriff’s deputies.

For questions about evacuations, contact Flagler County’s Hurricane Call Center – 386-586-5111 – which operates 24/7.

The City of Palm Coast’s Customer Service phone line is also operating 24 hours. The phone number is 386-986-2360.

Reminder: The City of Palm Coast does not have any sand or sandbags available. Monday was the last day to get sandbags from Flagler County.

LIMIT WATER IF LOSE POWER

The City of Palm Coast would like to remind residents that if they lose electric power they should reduce water consumption as much as possible with the goal of having the least amount of water going down the drain.

The wastewater sewer system can’t move sewage to the treatment plant without electricity, and even with generators, the system will not be operating at full capacity.

It is especially important for residents with PEP tanks (Pretreatment Effluent Pumping System) to drastically decrease water usage if they lose electricity. PEP tanks will not empty into the wastewater system if there is no power. If the tank fills to capacity, there is a risk it could back up into your home.

If power is lost, whether you’re on the gravity sewer system or have a PEP tank, do not do laundry. Flush as infrequently as possible. Put as little water down your sinks and showers as possible.

If your PEP tank alarm goes off, call Palm Coast Customer Service at 386-986-2360. A crew will be dispatched as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Palm Coast Utility has a comprehensive plan for returning full function back to the wastewater system. With a combination of tank trucks and generators, the city will utilize all efforts to pump down the system as much as possible until such time full power is restored.

Continue to check the city’s website at www.palmcoastgov.com for updates.

The city is also providing information throughout the event on these social media accounts: www.facebook.com/discoverpalmcoast www.twitter.com/palmcoastnow