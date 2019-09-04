B-CU cancels Sept. 7 game against Southeastern Louisiana

ROMEO T. GUZMAN/B-CU ATHLETICS

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats defeated Jackson State 36-15 on Sunday in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge held in Atlanta.

Bethune-Cookman University’s Sept. 7 football game against the University of Southeastern Louisiana at Daytona Stadium has been canceled.

“With the threat of Hurricane Dorian bearing down on the entire east coast, and the danger and damage from this catastrophic and historic storm already being reported, the university is closed all week,’’ Bethune-Cookman University Vice-President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn W. Thompson said in a statement released Monday night.

“In the best interest of public safety, we felt the need to make this decision promptly so that our fans, supporters and the visitors from Southeastern Louisiana could also make the adjustments in their travel plans. After consultation with our public safety officials, we understand that the priority is on more important things in our community than a football game and we support that,’’ he noted.

All university athletic events scheduled for this week have been canceled, including the inaugural Bash at the Beach Women’s Volleyball Tournament featuring teams from Georgia Southern, South Carolina Upstate, Texas Southern and B-CU. It was scheduled for Sept. 6-7.

OPTIONS FOR FANS WITH TICKETS

Fans who purchased tickets for the game against Southeastern Louisiana, or who have season tickets have options from which to choose prior to a Sept. 30, 2019 deadline, according to B-CU.

Single game ticket holders may exchange their ticket for a different game, if tickets are still available for that game.

Season ticket holders may get credit towards a ticket to another 2019 B-CU football game by contacting the B-CU ticket office.

“We want to make sure our fans have every opportunity to utilize their tickets to see the Wildcats in action in 2019,” Thompson added. “Our ticket staff stands ready to assist them.”

Contact the box office at 386-481-2465 or via email at bcuboxoffice@cookman.edu. Ticket office staff members will respond to requests as soon as they are able to return to campus.