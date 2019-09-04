Two in Volusia accused of looting during an emergency

DAVID SANTIAGO/MIAMI HERALD/TNS

People fill sand bags in Hallandale Beach as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian. The sand bags are free to people who need them but two men in Volusia County have been accused of looting them.

BY DOUG PHILLIPS

SUN SENTINEL/TNS

Governments and agencies across Florida have been giving away sand bags to their residents in anticipation of flooding because of Hurricane Dorian, but two men near Daytona Beach are accused of looting a construction site to obtain them.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the men about 5 p.m. Monday along a road that’s off Interstate 95 and I-4. One man was loading the bags into a pickup as the other man acted as a lookout, the sheriff’s office said.

Thaylon A. Lewis, 43, and Joseph Colombo Jr., 45, “are the first to be arrested for looting during a state of emergency,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook posting.

Volusia County crews distributed supplies and materials for more than 100,000 free sand bags in recent days in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, not including those distributed by many cities in Volusia County, the sheriff’s office said.

Florida provides enhanced penalties for certain crimes committed during a declared state of emergency.