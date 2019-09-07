Dorian messes with local football

PHOTOS BY ANDREAS BUTLER/DAYTONA TIMES

Seabreeze and Matanzas square off in last week’s football game. Hurricane Dorian didn’t wash that one out, but it has led to this week’s games being canceled or rescheduled.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Hurricane Dorian had football at a standstill this week.

Some local coaches have confirmed that their teams won’t play scheduled games on Sept. 6.

Volusia County schools have been closed since Aug. 29. Schools were set to be closed through Thursday and no-after school activities were allowed from Tuesday through Thursday.

“I have no control over anyone else, but we are not playing anyone without being able to practice,” said DeLand Coach Steve Allen.

The Bulldogs were to play defending Class 8A state champion and former district foe Jacksonville Mandarin. The Mustangs beat DeLand twice last season including in the first round of the playoffs.

Halifax reschedules

Halifax Academy’s Aug. 29 contest at Ocala Christian was rescheduled for Sept. 23 and the team’s game at Pine Ridge in Deltona was moved to Monday.

“We’ve been in a wait-and-see mode. We only got to practice on Saturday. I’m sure nobody wants to play without practice. If we have enough players still in town after the storm, maybe we can practice,” said Shamus Dougherty, Halifax’s head coach.

Halifax helped clean up neighborhoods after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Dougherty added, “We may go out and help out those in need after the storm, again like we did in the past.”

Seabreeze won despite committing four turnovers in the first half against Matanzas.

Monday games possible

Atlantic and Seabreeze were optimistic about rescheduling their Sept. 6 contest.

“We’re shooting for our game to be played Monday. The hope is possibly having three days to practice over the weekend after the storm passed,” Atlantic Coach DJ Mayo said earlier this week.

Seabreeze Coach Patrick Brown stated, “Our game is cancelled for sure. We are looking at possibly playing Monday. I assume other teams won’t play after not being able to practice. ”

More changes

Deltona’s Aug. 29 game with Sebastian River was canceled without a reschedule date.

Flagler Palm Coast has rescheduled its game at St. Augustine to Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Warner Christian Academy’s game with Cocoa is rescheduled for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

The following schools had planned to reschedule their games: Matanzas against Middleburg; Deltona vs. Winter Springs, Father Lopez at Satellite, and Spruce Creek vs. Miami Lakes Hialeah.

Game of the week recap

Seabreeze tops Matanzas: When preparations for Dorian began, most football games went as planned last week.

Otis Walker had his coming out party; he ran for 159 yards with three touchdowns and recorded two sacks to lift Seabreeze past Palm Coast Matanzas 26-18 at Daytona Stadium last week.

Walker hasn’t played football in three years; he only played in the second half.

“I didn’t like the coaching staff when I got here. The current coach saw me on campus and told me to come out. It is great being out here and being able to win,” Walker shared.

Win despite turnovers

Seabreeze (1-1) committed four turnovers in the first half.

“We battled through adversity. We had guys banged up and others who had to sit out for disciplinary reasons, but that is no excuse. We did what we had to do in the second half,” said Seabreeze Coach Patrick Brown.

Matanzas (0-2) was only able to muster up 10 points off of those turnovers and led 10-6 at halftime.

“We just didn’t play well enough. We’re not that good. We have to play better. We have to coach better,” responded Donald Mathews, Matanzas’ head coach.

‘A mindset’

It was the first win for Seabreeze since beating Pine Ridge Sept. 28 last year. The Sandcrabs were 1-9 last year; they had 12 wins over the past five seasons.

“I told the players it’s a mindset. We told them they just accepted losing. We’re not going to accept that. We are going in with the mindset to win every game,” stated Brown.

Avery Randolph added 71 yards rushing with a score and Tashod Troutman had 46 rushing yards for the Sandcrabs.

Tristian Williams had a 49-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run.

Ethan Dattilio threw a touchdown pass to Noah Cundiff and Stephen Usina kicked a 49-yard field goal for the Pirates.

Prep Sports Seven Pre-Season Rankings

1. DeLand (1-0), 2. Flagler Palm Coast (2-0), 3. Spruce Creek (1-0), 4. Mainland (0-1), 5. New Smyrna Beach (1-1), 6. Father Lopez (1-0), 7. Atlantic (10). Others: University (2-0).