Volusia cautions residents about heat-related illness

Volusia County’s emergency management officials encourage residents to follow these health tips.

Residents planning to work outdoors after the hurricane are cautioned that hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illness is possible.

It is important to remember to stay hydrated and protected against heat-related illness and the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Heat stress can range from mild to severe. Milder conditions, like heat rash and heat exhaustion, are the most common.

The most serious heat-related illness is heatstroke. Heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if medical treatment is not provided.

Warning signs

Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Weakness, dizziness or fainting

Unusually elevated heart rate

Fast and shallow breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Protect yourself

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check your local news for heat warnings and safety tips.

For more information, visit http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.asp.