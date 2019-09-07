Volusia reschedules meeting, budget hearing

The Volusia County Council meeting and budget hearing, originally scheduled for Sept. 3, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Public participation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the regular meeting starting at 10 a.m. The budget hearing will begin at 6 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the Frank T. Bruno, Jr. County Council Chambers, Room 204, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

The second and final budget hearing will be held during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 24, also in the Frank T. Bruno, Jr. County Council Chambers.