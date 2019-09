DAYTONA TIMES / 40 YEARS AND COUNTING

Sixteen years ago in 2003, the Daytona Times reported on Percy Williamson returning home to head the City of Daytona Beach Leisure Services Division, as well as on a local political candidates’ forum and Zone 6 City Commissioner Charles W. Cherry, Sr.’s concern about what he called “a developer land grab” of properties owned by aging senior citizens in Black Daytona.