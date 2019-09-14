Blues Brothers tribute is Saturday during Midtown Motown

The Blues Brothers Soul Band, a Blues Brothers tribute will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of the Daytona Beach Midtown Motown Concert Series.

The free concert is at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The band primarily performs soul and blues selections.

Food and drinks from local vendors will be set up at the park during the concert series. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs, and no coolers will be allowed.

The Cypress Aquatic Center pool will also be open and have free admission from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Midtown Motown Concert Series is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, AdventHealth, VITAS Healthcare, U-Store and Krispy Kreme.