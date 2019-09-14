Ormond Beach church observes anniversary

The Historic New Bethel A.M.E. Church will celebrate its anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The church is located at 115 S. Yonge St., Ormond Beach. The Rev. Phyllis Rose Brown is the pastor.

According to its history, the church was organized in 1885 “by a small group of devout, conscientious Christians who decided among themselves to pool their pennies, nickels, and dimes, trust God, and purchase a small lot on which they built the first AME church in Ormond Beach.’’

The speaker will be Dr. Caroline Shine of Greater Faith A.M.E. Church, Deltona. The worship leader will be the Rev. Shirley Myrick of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Lake Helen.