TSA Precheck enrollment event set for Oct 14-18 at airport

TSA will host a Precheck enrollment event from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 14-18 at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in the baggage claim area.

Precheck allows participating flyers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by leaving on shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

During the onsite enrollment at DAB, applicants will be fingerprinted for a background check. The $85 application fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

How to apply

Applicants should pre-enroll at www.identogo.com/precheck. When enrolling, enter “Daytona Beach, FL” as the location and choose Daytona Beach International Airport.

To complete the on-site process, applicants must take proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. For specifics of required documentation, visit https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/workflows?servicecode=11115V&service=required-docs.

Successful applicants will receive a known traveler number (KTN) via U.S. mail within 45 days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the KTN in the “known traveler number” field when booking travel reservations.

The KTN also can be added when booking reservations through a participating airline website, phone call to the airline reservation center, or with a travel management company making reservations. It also can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

Nationwide participation

More than 200 airports, including DAB, participate in the TSA Precheck program nationwide.

Fifty-six airlines participate in the program, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin America.

For more information, contact Pat O’Brien, business development and customer service coordinator, at 386-248-8030, ext. 18318.

To learn more about TSA Precheck, visit tsa.gov/tsaprecheck. For more information about DAB, visit www.flyDAB.com.