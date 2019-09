The Beacon Center will present its second annual Day of Unity Breakfast on Oct. 1 from 7:30 t0 9 a.m. It will be held at Hard Rock Hotel, 918 N Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

The purpose is “to light the way to safer futures for families.’’

Tickets are $35 each and includes a full buffet breakfast and swag bag of goodies.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact CEO Angie Pye at apye@mybeaconcenter.com.