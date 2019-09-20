Children and Families board to meet Sept. 24

The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the auditorium of the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand.

Members will hear a presentation from the Planning Subcommittee regarding a plan of action for the evaluation of the request for service qualification categories. The board will also discuss the meeting schedule for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/cfab or call Special Projects Coordinator Corry Brown at 386-736-5955, ext. 12970.