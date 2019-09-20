Daytona Beach library hosting jazz concert

Enjoy some smooth and stylish jazz music from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

The TRio will be joined by Gordon Russell on trumpet. Howard Post will play guitar with Ron Gilotti on bass and Tyler Rosenke on drums.

They will perform standards from the Great American Songbook, jazz pieces with original arrangements, and several original compositions by Post.

Reservations are not required for this free concert, which is part of the monthly Jazz in the Library program sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Regional Library.

For more information, call 386-2576036, option 4.