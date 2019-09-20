Daytona State’s STEMinar series returns Sept. 30

The School of Biological and Physical Sciences at Daytona State College announces its STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series for fall 2019.

The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on the college’s Daytona Beach campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public.

The first talk, on Monday, Sept. 30, features Spacesuit Utilization of Innovative Technology presented by Ryan Kobrick, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

STEMinar presentations continue throughout the fall. They are:

Oct. 7: High-temperature decomposition study of chemical weapon compounds using shock tube and laser absorption techniques, Subith Vasu, Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of Central Florida.

Oct. 14: Aviation Safety and Accident Investigation, Anthony Brickhouse, M.A.S., Associate Professor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Nov. 4: The Visual Motion Pathway of Drosophila, James Strother, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Oregon State University.

Nov. 18: The Unspoken Truths About Marijuana, Antoine Kanamugire, M.D., BecauseWeCare Campaign.

The STEMinar series is coordinated by Dr. Jeffrey Squires, Daytona State College associate professor. For more information, contact him at 386-506-4714, Jeffrey. Squires@DaytonaState.edu.