Deltona Parks & Recreation will celebrate the community in Deltona with a new festival from 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 28, in the courtyard at Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.

The event is a free family block party with life-size games, face painting, food trucks and the music of Kool Vibes.

For more information, call Deltona Parks & Recreation, at 386-878-8900.