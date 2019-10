Families can stop by the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday for some good, old-fashioned fun.

They can play board games, cards, dominoes, checkers, Pictionary and other family-friendly games. All ages are welcome.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.