41 facing charges in Operation Clean Streets

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) arrested nine people on Wednesday as part of an undercover operation called Operation Clean Streets.

A statement from DBPD noted that 41 people had been arrested or are facing charges for dealing drugs.

The roundup of the nine was done by the Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) Unit and Crime Suppression Team (CST).

Repeat offenders

“Another 18 defendants targeted during “Operation Clean Streets” today remain at large. The other 14 defendants involved were in custody prior to the round-up,’’ according to the DBPD statement released on Wednesday

DBPD Chief Craig Capri told reporters that the operation began in May with the goal of placing “open-air drug market dealers’’ behind bars. He noted that many are repeat offenders.

“The most visible forms of drug activity that you see are the street-level stuff and that’s what most of the violence is associated with,” Capri said.

Drugs recovered

The operation was based in part on numerous complaints from residents about drug dealers working in certain sections of the city.

According to the DBPD, eight firearms were recovered, five of which were reported stolen in Volusia or Flagler counties. Officers also recovered $3,479 in United States currency and the following drugs: