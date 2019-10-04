On impeachment, the answer is obvious

Mr. Dick Gregory, knowing my curiosity about nearly everything, told me all of the Trump craziness was “White folks’ business” and I should stay out of it. But as things got more chaotic, it became impossible for me not to at least comment on the chaos. The lawyer part of me kept reminding me that silence gives consent!

Hardly a day has ever gone by when Donald Trump didn’t give the American people great cause for concern about what he might do to bring more shame on our country. I closely watched his twisting and turning and observed his crude behavior at the United Nations a few days ago.

Hard to believe

Aside from being bored, it was painful to listen to him as he denigrated leaders of nations and spoke like a middle school bully. It’s hard to believe that a man who stood before the world three years ago and swore to defend and protect our country and without shame has done so much to destroy everything we stand for.

As Congresswoman Barbara Jordan once said of another Republican president who decided to resign rather than face certain impeachment, “A president is impeachable if he attempts to subvert the Constitution. If the impeachment provision in the Constitution of the United States will not reach the offenses charged here, then perhaps that 18th Century Constitution should be a 20th Century paper shredder.”

She concluded her brilliant remarks by saying, “Has the President committed offenses, and planned, and directed and acquiesced in a course of conduct which the Constitution will not tolerate? That is the question. We should now forthwith proceed to answer the question. It is reason, and not passion, which must guide our deliberations, guide our debate, and guide our decision.”

Over and over again

We, the people, are exhausted by the repeated and unpunished conduct. One presidential election has been stolen. Black people, Brown people, Native people, Muslims, women, Democrats, Africans, the disabled and so many of us have been denigrated so many times by Trump and his kind that we do not need a lot more investigations to show massive wrongdoing.

We, the people are ready for a decision. We need someone like Rep. Jordan today, but we’re grateful that Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to the conclusion that the time for impeachment is now. More than one-half of the members of the House of Representatives agree.

As the days go by, Republicans who love the country more than they fear the scoundrel in the White House will find the courage to vote in favor of impeachment!

Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.