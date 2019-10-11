‘Always a Bridesmaid’ screening is Saturday at B-CU

On Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., the Bethune-Cookman University Doris McClaney School of Performing Arts and Communication in partnership with Tri Destined Studios, Little Brown Girl, Sabrina Russ Entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel, and Team Volusia will host a special movie screening and talk-back conversation of the romantic comedy “Always a Bridesmaid.’’

The screening will take place in B-CU’s Heyn Memorial Chapel (640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach). It will include celebrity appearances by “Always a Bridesmaid” executive producer and writer Yvette Nicole Brown, director Trey Haley and actor Richard Lawson.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing this amazing film with the students and faculty at the wonderful HBCU Bethune-Cookman University as well as the community at large. I can’t wait,’’ Lawson said.

The film screening and intimate conversation will be moderated by Star 94.5 Radio Personality and “Tom Joyner Morning Show Host’’ Monica May. Also joining the special screening are celebrity cast members, actress Amber Chardae Johnson, comedian/actress Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown, and actor Marcel Spears.

“The cast, crew and creators of ‘Always A Bridesmaid’ are super excited to screen our sweet film at Bethune-Cookman University. We all hope that the themes of love, forgiveness and long-held dreams fulfilled resonate with those who may need the reminder that delay is not denial. See you all on Oct. 12th,” said Brown. She is best known for her role in the award-winning NBC comedy “Community” and her appearance on multiple television shows; the film marks her screenwriting debut.

The film screening is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited. The red carpet begins at 7:30 and the screening will start promptly at 8 p.m. Doors will open for the public at 7:30 p.m.