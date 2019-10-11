B-CU’s Concert Chorale performs Oct. 20 at St. James

The Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will present its annual fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 38 S. Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach. The event will begin promptly at 3 p.m.

The show will feature songs of love, hope and faith, including music from African-American composers.

The chorale is comprised of about 60 undergraduate musicians directed by Terrance L. Lane. Many choir members are music majors, while others are working towards degrees in other fields.

Past, future events

The ensemble performs a wide range of choral literature. Among several accolades, it was featured with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra in a concert version of Gershwin’s “Porgy & Bess.’’

In summer 2017, the chorale was crowned the 2017 Best Choir by HBCU Digest.

Most recently, the chorale was featured with The Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando in a performance of “From Gospel to Jazz.” The chorale also has traveled internationally which include, Cuba, The Bahamas, and Israel.

Other concerts scheduled are:

Oct. 27: Mt. Moriah MB Church, Palm Bay, 4 p.m.

Nov. 3: Holy Sacrament Episcopal, Pembroke Pines, 4 p.m.

Nov. 17: Palm Coast United Methodist Church, Palm Coast, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Palatka, 4 p.m.

Nov. 21: Florida Classic Choir Concert, Orlando, 7 p.m.