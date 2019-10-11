Daytona State to host job fair Oct. 29

Daytona State College will present a job fair on the Daytona Beach campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29. This event is open to current students, alumni, and all members of the community.

The job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the L. Gale Lemerand Student Center.

“Job fairs provide a chance for students to polish their networking skills while providing employers access to much-needed talent,” said LaTonya Polk, Daytona State College’s Career Services manager.

Representatives from more than 40 businesses in a variety of industries will be on hand, including retail, customer service, hospitality/food services, government, health care, education, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and more.

Participating companies

Among the companies scheduled to participate (subject to change) are Brown & Brown, Inc.; the City of Ormond Beach; the City of Palm Coast; DME Delivers; Florida Healthcare Plans; Halifax Health; Halifax Humane Society; Pepsico; SSE and Associates, Inc.; Sykes, and TopBuild.

Those attending the job fair should dress professionally, bring copies of their résumé, and be prepared to speak directly to hiring managers and recruiters.

For more details, contact Daytona State College Career Services at 386-5063073 or CareerServices@DaytonaState.edu.