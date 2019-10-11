Halifax Health’s Pink Tutu 5K is Oct. 13

Participants from a previous race show off their tutus.

The second annual Halifax Health Pink Tutu 5K and PinkStyle After Party at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is Oct. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach at 1100 Cornerstone Blvd.

Halifax Health, in partnership with Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach, the Volusia Flagler Family YMCA and Runner’s High Timing and Race Management, encourages local runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to come dressed in their brightest pink tutus to participate in this breast cancer awareness event.

Race packet pick-up takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The race starts at 9.

The Halifax Health Pink Tutu 5K will feature a deejay, refreshments, a Zumba warm-up, opportunities to shop and more. The race start and finish line will be at the Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Splash Pad.

How to register

The PinkStyle After Party and Award Ceremony will take place immediately following the race, beginning at 10 a.m. a.m. Participants and their families can enjoy games, face painting, balloon art, a photo wall, and a meet and greet with Pink Poppy from “Trolls,’’ as well as prizes at the Plinko game station.

Registration prior to race day is $30. Registration on-site the day of the race is $35. Registration is free for children younger than 12 years of age accompanied by a registered adult.

Free race registration is available for up to 50 cancer survivors treated by the Halifax Health – Center for Oncology. Those interested who qualify should send an email to jennifer.peludat@halifax.org to register.

Animals on leashes are welcome.

To register, visit halifaxhealth.org/PinkTutu or call 386-425-4615.