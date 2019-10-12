Wildcats handle Morgan State in home opener

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Bethune Cookman’s Akevious Williams drops back to pass while leading the Wildcats’ offense against the Morgan State Bears’ defense. Williams threw for more than 100 yards with three scores and ran for 100 more with a touchdown.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Akevious Williams to Jimmie Robinson connection helped Bethune-Cookman take down Morgan State 31-20 at Daytona Stadium this past week.

Robinson had five catches for 136 yards with three touchdowns.

“We started slow but made some adjustments at halftime. We needed to step up and I was just able too. I was able to help spark the team,” Robinson said.

Williams threw for 156 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 114 yards with a score.

“I just got him the ball. He got some space and did the rest. He’ll make a play. We just settled in the second half. We tried to make too many plays in the first half,” Williams related.

The Bethune-Cookman University Marching Pride takes the field before the game. The band kept the crowd entertained and bouncing during the first home game.

First home game

Bethune-Cookman (4-1, 2-0) played at home for the first time this season after being on the road for nearly a month after Hurricane Dorian canceled their Sept. 8 home game with Southeastern Louisiana.

“It was good to be in front of our fans at home and to give them a chance to watch this football team. We started slow, but we found a way to do what was needed,” commented Terry Sims, B-CU’s head football coach.

Morgan State (0-5, 0-2) kept the game close and only trailed 10-6 at halftime. The Bears had 376 total yards (191 rushing and 185 passing).

“We were able to make stops when we needed. We had a blocked punt late that shouldn’t be tolerated. We can’t lose focus. We’ll fix it,” said Sims.

The B-CU Wildcats get ready to take the field before opening ceremonies during their game against Morgan State.

More key players

Que’shaun Byrd added 83 yards rushing and Isaac Washington 51 rushing yards for the Wildcats.

On B-CU’s defense, Marquix Hendrix had 11 total tackles and one sack, Vernon Walker had 10 total tackles, eight total tackles for Devin James, and eight total tackles and one interception for Tydarius Peters.

B-CU plays at North Carolina Central (2-4, 1-1) on Oct. 10 on ESPNU.