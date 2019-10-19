Funeral for Andrew Moore Jr. is Oct. 19 at Shiloh church

Andrew Moore Jr.

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Andrew Moore, Jr., 67, died on Oct. 10 at Halifax Health Medical Center. The Daytona Beach resident was an instructor at Campbell Middle School.

A wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 543 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Heyn Memorial Chapel at Bethune-Cookman University, 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.

A repast will take place after the service at Campbell Middle School, 625 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach.

R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, is in charge of arrangements.