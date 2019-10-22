Acting auditions set at Yvonne Scarlett Golden center

InnerActing Theater Ensemble, a Daytona Beach community acting troupe, will hold casting auditions for all ages from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the city’s Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center (YSG), located at 1000 Vine St.

The auditions are for two productions. One production is a story about community, romance and courage in an urban setting. The other production is an Aesop fable casting children ages 10 to 18 years of age to play turtles, birds, rabbits, dinosaurs and other animals.

Additionally, the troupe is looking for solo and group acts to participate in the upcoming “Apollo at YSG Talent Competition,” “Black History Month Celebration” and “Kwanzaa.”

This is a free event and no acting experience is required.

For more information or to schedule an audition time, call the center at 386- 6715780.