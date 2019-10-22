High tea party a time for hats, food and fellowship

Pam Hulse enjoyed the pleasure of inviting guests for a high tea party, recently choosing dainty finger foods to savor a light supper with tea.

Hats were the only fashion accessory that Hulse required that the guests wear.

High tea is all the go in Hulse’s native Belize, where the rules of etiquette were acquired, particularly since the nation was once a British colony.

“It was a group of us that got together to have a tea party,” said Hulse’s friend Nellie Davis.

“I was born in Belize, and we were under the British,” Hulse said. “It’s something that we do all the time, and I just wanted to have a high tea.

“Ms. (Valorie) Montgomery was my right hand, sending out invitations. And, my daughter helped, and one of my neighbors came over to help,” Hulse added.

The guests savored dainty chicken salad sandwiches, salmon, eggs, cucumbers, cake, and a tart prepared by Joyce Johnson, Hulse’s friend from Belize, for a light supper with tea.

A hat was the only fashion accessory that Pam Hulse (center, standing) required the guests to wear to the high tea.

AAEA workshop is Oct. 24 at UCF

Director Jamie Kraft of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center at the University of Central Florida will be the special guest speaker at the African American Entrepreneurs Association’s (AAEA) workshop.

That’s Oct. 24 at the University of Central Florida, 1200 International Speedway Blvd., Building 150, Room 101, beginning at 6 p.m.

Kraft’s topic will be “Leveraging Entrepreneurial Competencies in Your Life and Career.”

For further details, call 386-931-4637.

Caregiver conference set for Oct. 30

Flagler County’s “Fearless Caregiver Conference” will take place Oct. 30 at the Doug Cisney Room of the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast.

That’s 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will provide for breakfast.

Editor-in-Chief Gary Barg of Today’s Caregiver Magazine is the conference host. He is the author of “The Fearless Caregiver” and “Caregiving Ties That Bind.”

Learn to balance family, work and caregiving; motivate family to help; convince dad to stop driving; get mom to listen to you; legally protect your aging parents, and secure the future of your adult children.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

There’s a limit of free tickets for the family caregivers.

So, register today at Caregiver.com or call 954-362-8126.

Flagler NAACP luncheon Nov. 9

The Flagler County NAACP Awards Luncheon will take place Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach.

Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the guest speaker of the luncheon.

Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award.

The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce.

The ticket price is $65 per person.

For tickets and other details, call 386-4467822.

AAUW to present ‘Subs & Songs’ event

‘The American Association of University Women Flagler (AAUW) will host “Subs & Songs for Scholarships,” Nov. 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Music will be featured by Debbie Owen and Tony T.

Subs, chips and desserts will be served. Coffee and sodas will be available.

Tickets are $15 per person, and obtained from Sherri Barnett at 856-371-9497.

AAUW Flagler since 1987 has awarded 185 Flagler County students with scholarships, totaling over $250,000.

Founding member Mary Ann Clark initiated the scholarship awards by raffling her hand-made, crocheted afghan.

Thanks to Clark’s efforts, the branch awarded the first $500 scholarship in 1987.

AAUW Flagler proudly awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors, continuing education, post-baccalaureate study, the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL), Tech Trek, and arts grants.

Gospel talent show in the works

Having a mission of not letting old-time gospel music die, Evangelist Mary King will present “So You Got Talent – Bring It On!”

That’s Dec. 21, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, NE, Palm Coast.

All genres are welcome to audition Nov. 16 and 23.

The ticket price is $18 for adults; $10 for youth, and $8 for minors.

Evangelist King, who’s acclaimed for the “Mary’s Love for Gospel’’ shows, invites you to register at www.marygospel.online.

Moreover, the website offers her services of promoting concerts, talent shows, fashion shows, charity and other show events, in addition to motivational speaking.

Call Evangelist King at 386-878-4847, or email whisper2u38@gmail.com, to schedule one of the services for a reunion, fundraiser, or other event.

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to the Rev. Brian Bernard, Clifton Daniels, Oct. 17; Kenneth Fields, Oct. 18; Enery Hodge-Booker, Herbert Booker, Oct. 20; the Rev. Derrick Jackson and Jonathan Robinson, Oct. 23.