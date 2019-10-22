New Smyrna Beach stifles Seabreeze

PHOTOS BY ANDREAS BUTLER/DAYTONA TIMES

Seabreeze and New Smyrna Beach squared off at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex in a critical district 6A-4 game with playoff implications last week. The Cudas took down the Sandcrabs and put themselves in position to play for a district title this week.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The New Smyrna Beach Barracudas won a classic defensive battle 13-3 over the Seabreeze Sandcrabs in a critical district 6A4 contest at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex on Oct. 11.

Anthony Mascote led the Cudas with 134 rushing yards. Laike Jowers threw for 66 yards and ran for two touchdowns for New Smyna Beach.

Otis Walker led the Sandcrabs with 113 hard yards rushing.

Penalties and turnovers cost both teams.

Seabreeze (4-3, 2-1) threw two interceptions and missed a field goal.

New Smyrna Beach (5-2, 3-0) fumbled twice, missed a field goal and missed an extra point.

“We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t miss field goals and opportunities. We were sloppy on offense but our defense has really come along in the past few weeks. They played well enough tonight,” said John Wilkinson, New Smyrna Beach’s head coach.

The New Smyrna Beach Barracudas huddle up during a district game against Seabreeze.

‘Gave up big plays’

In the end, it was the Sandcrabs who couldn’t capitalize on opportunities.

“We played a great team tonight. The game was winnable. We had a couple of situations as a unit where we gave up big plays, turned the ball over and had penalties,” said Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head coach.

Seabreeze led 3-0 after a 25-yard field goal by Mac Chiumento with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter.

The Sandcrabs were about to strike again late in the second quarter but a 50-plus yard run by Walker that would have set them up inside the 10-yard line was called back due to a holding penalty.

“As a coaching staff, we have to do better. Some of those offensive penalties were on us. We can’t break the huddle with 12 players, which we did a few times tonight,” said Brown.

The Seabreeze Sandcrabs defense are shown on the field during last week’s game against New Smyrna Beach.

‘Play of the game’

New Smyrna Beach (5-2, 3-0) responded with a one-yard score by Jowers to take a 6-3 lead with 2.6 seconds remaining in the half.

The drive was aided by a 35-yard pass from Jowers to Cooper Wilkinson on a fourth down and long to go.

Wilkinson noted, “I think that was the play of the game. If we go down at halftime 3-0, it’s a different game.”

Bryce Hull had four catches for 31 yards for New Smyrna.

Tommy Davidson threw for 47 yards, Craig Stroud ran for 37 and Trevon Phillips had a 37-yard reception for Seabreeze.

More key players

For the Cudas defensively, Nazir Rogers (6 ttkl, 1tfl) led the way while Cole Stratton and Jordan Bernard each recorded and interception.

JJ Kelly (14 ttkls), Colt Brown (12 tkl, 5tfl) and EJ Williams (8tkl, 2tfl, 1ff, 1fr) led the Sandcrabs defensively.

The Cudas hosts Mainland while the Sandcrabs host Pine Ridge on Oct, 18. See this week’s top games.

Local teams in playoff hunt in regards to FHSAA RPI Rankings Oct. 15

8A-1: #4 Flagler Palm Coast, #5 Spruce Creek, #6 DeLand

6A-1: #7 New Smyrna Beach

5A-3: #4 Atlantic

3A-2: #3 Father Lopez, #4 Pierson Taylor

2A-2: #5 Deltona Trinity

Note: RPI rankings rank and seeds teams for the playoffs. In Classes 8A-5A the district champions in each region along with four at-large teams the playoffs. At-large teams with highest RPI are selected. In Class 4A-1A the top six teams in each region make the post season based on RPI ranking.

This week’s top high school games

Mainland (3-3, 2-0) at New Smyrna Beach (5-2, 3-0):

The district 6A-4 title and automatic playoff spot is on the line. Can the Cudas dethrone the Bucs who have 25 straight postseason berths?

Seminole (7-0, 3-0) at Spruce Creek (4-2, 1-2): The Seminoles have locked up the 8A-1 district title. The Hawks are in the hunt for an at-large playoff spot. Can they pull off the upset?

Merritt Island (3-3, 0-2) at Atlantic (5-2, 0-2): The district title is out of contention, but the Sharks are in the playoff hunt for an atlarge bid; they must beat the Mustangs at home.

University (4-2, 1-2) at DeLand (4-2, 2-1): With no district title in play, both teams are shooting for an at-large playoff bid. The Bulldogs are closer than the Titans.

Cornerstone Charter (1-5) at Halifax (3-5): The Knights look to take down the Ducks in their home finale.

Prep Sports Seven PreSeason Rankings

1. Flagler Palm Coast (6-1), 2. DeLand (4-2), 3. Mainland (3-3), 4. Spruce Creek (4-2), 5. Atlantic (5-2), 6. New Smyrna Beach (5-2), 7. University (4-2), Others: Seabreeze (4-3), Father Lopez (43).