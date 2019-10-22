Wildcats will be home for the next two weeks

COURTESY OF B-CU ATHLETICS

B-CU’s Akevious Williams completed seven of his 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown during the game against North Carolina Central. He also ran the ball 14 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a 3-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats won 27-13 last week in North Carolina.

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats are in a good position heading into the second half of the season.

The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) are tied atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with Florida A&M (5-1, 3-0) and defending champ, North Carolina A&T (4-1, 2-0).

There is a lot of football to be played and the Wildcats currently control their own destiny.

They are heading into their only homestand of this season.

B-CU hosts Norfolk State (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by South Carolina State (3-2, 1-1) on Oct. 26 for homecoming.

The Wildcats lead the MEAC in sacks (18) and is second in rushing with 184 yards per game.

The Rattlers and Aggies also play in Tallahassee this Saturday (Oct.19), so one of them will fall in the standings.

B-CU’s season could come down to the final two weeks when they play North Carolina A&T (Nov. 16) and against FAMU (Nov. 23) in the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It begins with taking care of business against Norfolk on Saturday.