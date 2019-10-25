Reception for B-CU president is Oct. 30 at Midtown center

Dr. E. LeBrent Chrite

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

This is a big weekend for Bethune-Cookman University.

There are the Homecoming events, which includes a parade on Saturday morning and the game at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.

And a post-Homecoming event on Wednesday will give area residents another chance to root for the Wildcats.

The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a welcome reception for Dr. E LeBrent Chrite, B-CU’s new president, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.

The purpose of Wednesday’s reception is to recognize the important role B-CU has in the city and welcome its new leader.

Chrite became the seventh president of B-CU on July 1 following a national search. Prior to coming to B-CU, the Detroit native had served as dean at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

“We recognize the position the school is in. We want to welcome Dr. Chrite. We want him to feel welcome. We also want to introduce him to the community. This is also to show that we support the school,” Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed said.

Chrite noted, “I am pleased to engage the city leadership towards enhanced partnership models that can enhance partnership models that can broaden opportunities in which the students and community can benefit.”

PARTNERSHIPS A PRIORITY

The Meet & Greet also aims to boost the partnership between the city and school.

“We do have a partnership but we can do more. Right now it’s more about them renting out our facilities for athletic events. I believe we can do more as a city, we can do more as citizens, we can do more as a state,” said Reed.

In a statement to the Daytona Times, Chrite said, “Public-private partnerships are a priority for Bethune-Cookman. We are actively seeking partners that can accelerate our efforts to work with the city of Daytona Beach and Volusia County to spur and attract private enterprise to this area. This would expose our students and faculty to the co-creation of much needed economic transformation to this community.”

B-CU has seen some troubled times over the years and keeping the university’s doors open is vital to the community.

“According to the UNCF [United Negro College Fund], B-CU has a $145 million annual impact on the City of Daytona Beach. B-CU generates 1,469 on and off-campus jobs and is a major driver in conservation efforts in the Halifax/Indian River Lagoon activities. We are poised to continue to grow work that improves the community while enhancing our education goals,’’ Chrite added.

Reed related, “How many people does the university employ around? The school’s economic impact is tremendous. If the school is lost, it would be devastating to our economy. It would also be a shame to the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, its founder. Her statue is going up in Statutory Hall in D.C. and will represent us to the world. Dr. Bethune and her school opened doors for this city.”

Sponsors of the event are the City of Daytona Beach, Midtown Community Development Corporation, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP and the Beta Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

To RSVP for Wednesday’s reception, call 386-671-8010.