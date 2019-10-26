Applications being accepted for city’s Christmas parade

The City of Daytona Beach is bringing back the Holly Jolly Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

It will start at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Ave. From the park, the parade will travel north on Beach Street and end at Bay Street.

Daytona Beach residents will be able to see festive floats by community organizations, performances by local bands and more. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories.

The city is currently accepting applications for entries and floats for the parade.

To download an entry form, visit the city’s website at www.codb.us and select Holly Jolly Christmas Parade underneath the City Highlights.

Forms can be submitted to Charles Bryant, redevelopment project manager at BryantCharles@codb.us.

Questions: Contact Charles Bryant at 386-671-8185 or Vincent Terry at 386-6715830.