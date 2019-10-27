This week’s top high school games

Flagler Palm Coast (7-1, 2-1) at DeLand (5-2, 1-2): These are arguably the most talented and deep local teams. Both Bulldogs’ squads are in position for at-large playoff bids.
Mainland (4-3, 3-0) at Seabreeze (5-3, 2-1): The Buccaneers win district 6A-4 and head to the postseason for the 26th straight season with a win. The Sandcrabs can shake things up with an upset.
Deltona (1-7, 1-2) at New Smyrna Beach (5-3, 2-1): The Wolves have struggled all season. A Cudas win and Seabreeze win over Mainland creates a district tie-breaker scenario for the three teams.
Spruce Creek (4-3, 1-3) at Ocala Westport (17, 0-4): Despite their loss to Seminole, the Hawks are still in the playoff race.
Atlantic (5-3, 0-3) at Melbourne Palm Bay (16, 0-3): The Sharks are still in the playoff race and need a win.
Prep Sports Seven Pre-Season Rankings
1. Flagler Palm Coast (7-1), 2. DeLand (5-2), 3. Mainland (4-3), 4. Spruce Creek (4-3), 5. Atlantic (5-2), 6. New Smyrna Beach (5-3), 7. Seabreeze (5-3), Others: University (4-3).
High School Football: FHSAA RPI rankings as of Oct. 22:
8A-1: #5 Flagler Palm Coast, #6 DeLand, #7 Spruce Creek
6A-1: #7 Mainland
5A-3: #7 Atlantic
3A-2: #5 Father Lopez, #6 Pierson Taylor
2A-2: #5 Deltona Trinity
RPI rankings seeds teams for the playoffs. Class 8A-5A four district champions and four atlarge teams in each region make the playoffs. In Class 4A-1A the top six teams in each region earn spots.