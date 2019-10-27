This week’s top high school games

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

The Atlantic Sharks squared off with the Merritt Island Mustangs last week. Unfortunately, the Sharks fell short. Atlantic, like many other local teams, are still fighting for playoff spots.

Flagler Palm Coast (7-1, 2-1) at DeLand (5-2, 1-2): These are arguably the most talented and deep local teams. Both Bulldogs’ squads are in position for at-large playoff bids.

Mainland (4-3, 3-0) at Seabreeze (5-3, 2-1): The Buccaneers win district 6A-4 and head to the postseason for the 26th straight season with a win. The Sandcrabs can shake things up with an upset.

Deltona (1-7, 1-2) at New Smyrna Beach (5-3, 2-1): The Wolves have struggled all season. A Cudas win and Seabreeze win over Mainland creates a district tie-breaker scenario for the three teams.

Spruce Creek (4-3, 1-3) at Ocala Westport (17, 0-4): Despite their loss to Seminole, the Hawks are still in the playoff race.

Atlantic (5-3, 0-3) at Melbourne Palm Bay (16, 0-3): The Sharks are still in the playoff race and need a win.

Atlantic and Deltona square off in a game earlier this month. This week, the Sharks are one of eight local teams still in position to make the playoffs.

Prep Sports Seven Pre-Season Rankings

1. Flagler Palm Coast (7-1), 2. DeLand (5-2), 3. Mainland (4-3), 4. Spruce Creek (4-3), 5. Atlantic (5-2), 6. New Smyrna Beach (5-3), 7. Seabreeze (5-3), Others: University (4-3).

High School Football: FHSAA RPI rankings as of Oct. 22:

8A-1: #5 Flagler Palm Coast, #6 DeLand, #7 Spruce Creek

6A-1: #7 Mainland

5A-3: #7 Atlantic

3A-2: #5 Father Lopez, #6 Pierson Taylor

2A-2: #5 Deltona Trinity

RPI rankings seeds teams for the playoffs. Class 8A-5A four district champions and four atlarge teams in each region make the playoffs. In Class 4A-1A the top six teams in each region earn spots.