Wildcats have big Homecoming matchup Oct. 26

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Last year, Bethune-Cookman squared off with Mississippi Valley State for Homecoming. The Wildcats are hoping for the same outcome when South Carolina State comes to town.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats (6-1, 4-0) are tied atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) standings with Florida A&M University (61, 4-0).

B-CU faces the always formidable South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 for Homecoming.

It’s another critical MEAC contest. Kick-off is at 4 p.m. and the game airs live on ESPN3.

“We are in good position. We focus on one game at a time. We still haven’t played a complete game yet in all three phases of the game,” said Terry Sims, BCU’s head football coach.

Here’s a look at the stands at Daytona Stadium during last year’s B-CU Homecoming football game. A large crowd like this or more is expected for Saturday’s Homecoming game.

Tough opposition

It’s not only Homecoming but the home finale and last game of the final and only homestand (two games) of the season for the Wildcats. Hurricane Dorian canceled the Sept. 9 home game against Southeastern Louisiana.

“It’s another game that we’ve got to be totally prepared for. A Buddy Pugh team is always tough and focused. You have to play them for four quarters,” Sims noted.

“On defense, they have players who have a nose for the ball and their offense seems to have found a quarterback who can help them be successful.’’

Historically, both teams have boasted stingy defenses and potent rushing attacks.

“We actually try to be balanced, but we don’t let the defense dictate rather we run or throw,” added Sims.

The playmakers

The Wildcats’ offense has playmakers in quarterback Akevious Williams, running backs Isaac Washington and Que’Shaun Byrd along with wide receiver/kick returner Jimmie Robinson.

The Bulldogs’ offense has quarterbacks Corey Fields and Tyrese Nick, running backs Labron Morris and Datron James, and receivers De’Montrez Burroughs, Shaquan Davis and Will Vereen.

The Wildcats lead the MEAC in sacks (25) and is tied for first in turnover margin (+7). They also lead the league in red-zone offense and red zone defense. They are second in rushing (186 yards per game).

The Bulldogs lead the MEAC in defensive passing efficiency and are second in sacks (18). They are tied with the Wildcats for second in scoring defensive. South Carolina State University is second in the MEAC in rushing defense (102 yards per game) and third in passing offense (219.7 yards per game).

Final games

B-CU’s season could come down to the final two weeks at North Carolina A&T (4-2, 2-1) on Nov. 16 and Florida A&M University (FAMU) on Nov. 23 in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Sims stressed, “Everybody knows in this conference you’ve got to come ready to play each and every week that is what we will continue to do. Our focus right now is South Carolina State.”