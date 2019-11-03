Flagler County NAACP awards Nov. 9

The Flagler County NAACP Awards Luncheon will take place Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Halifax Plantation, 3400 Clubhouse Drive, Ormond Beach.

Guest speaker Daniel Fuqua of “Teens-in-Flight” at Flagler Executive Airport will be the focus of the luncheon.

Presentations will highlight James and Rose Griffin for the President’s Award; First Vice President Barbara Goss, Service to the Branch Award; and Religious Affairs Chair Pastor Sims Jones, the Community Service Award.

The entree choices are stuffed jumbo shrimp with crab-and-lobster meat stuffing; beef-tenderloin tips marsala, or roasted vegetable over penna pasta with garlic sauce.

The ticket price is $65 per person.

For tickets and other details, call 386-4467822.