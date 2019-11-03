Halifax Health-Hospice seeks volunteers

Halifax Health-Hospice seeks caring, supportive and dedicated volunteers to provide assistance with patient meal preparation, front desk reception, patient visits, and building maintenance at any of its four Care Center locations, which include Orange City, Edgewater, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Those interested in volunteering must complete an orientation and a Level 2 background screening. Please contact Bianca Diaz in the Halifax Health-Hospice Volunteer Department, at 386.425.4674 or bianca.diaz@halifax.org for additional information.

Since 1979, Halifax Health – Hospice, a not-for-profit organization, has provided extraordinary end-of-life care and grief support for patients and families through a uniquely specialized team of registered nurses, licensed social workers, spiritual care counselors, hospice aides, complementary therapists and more than 600 volunteers who are on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information on Halifax Health-Hospice services and programs, visit halifaxhealth.org/hospice.