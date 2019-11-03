Prep football: Local teams make final playoff push

The high school football season ends on Nov.1 but several local teams can punch their ticket playoffs, according to the latest Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) RPI rankings.

RPI rankings seeds teams for the playoffs. Class 8A-5A four district champions and four at-large teams in each region make the playoffs. In Class 4A-1A, the top six teams in each region earn spots.

Mainland is the only local team officially in after winning the district 6A-4 title. The Buccaneers are headed to the postseason for the 26th straight year.

Teams to watch

Flagler Palm Coast, DeLand and Spruce Creek are in position to earn spots in Class 8A, Region-1. New Smyrna Beach (6A2), Atlantic (5A-3), Father Lopez (3A-2) and Deltona Trinity Christian (2A-2) are also currently in.

Flagler Palm Coast hosts Oviedo Hagarty, New Smyrna plays Trinity Christian and Deltona Trinity (3-6) plays Maitland Orangewood Christian.

Halifax (7 in 2A-2), Taylor (7 in 3A-2) and Seabreeze (10 in 6A1) are on the outside looking in. Seabreeze and Halifax (3-7) are longshots but Taylor (4-4) can sneak in with a win over Crescent City.

High School Football:

FHSAA RPI rankings as of Oct. 29:

8A-1: #4 DeLand, #5 Flagler Palm Coast, #7 Spruce Creek

6A-1: #7 Mainland (district champ), #8 New Smyrna Beach

5A-3: #7 Atlantic

3A-2: #6 Father Lopez

2A-2: #5 Deltona Trinity

This week’s top high school games

Jacksonville Bolles (7-1) at Mainland (5-3): The Buccaneers and Bulldogs is a matchup of playoffs teams fighting for seeding.

Oviedo (5-4) at Spruce Creek (5-3): The Hawks beat the Lions and most likely will get an at-large bid to the playoffs.

Naples Lely (6-3) at Atlantic (63): The Sharks can secure a playoff spot with a victory at home over the Trojans.

Seabreeze (5-4) at DeLand (62): The Bulldogs are likely making the playoffs. The Sandcrabs need an upset.

Seffner Christian (6-3) at Father Lopez (5-4): The Green Wave can also clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Crusaders