Atlantic and Mainland remain in high school playoffs

DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Atlantic High School squares off with Deltona in a previous game. Atlantic will face Lake Wales in the playoffs.

Seven local teams made it to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs but now only two local teams remain. Only Atlantic and Mainland got victories last week.

Unfortunately, Flagler Palm Coast, DeLand, Spruce Creek, New Smyrna Beach and Deltona Trinity Christian fell short.

The Sharks and the Buccaneers advance to the Regional semifinals (second round), which will be played on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Mainland (6-4) at Pensacola Escambia (11-0); The Buccaneers got it going with their running game last week. They’ll have a tall task on hand with the top-seeded Gators who are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.

Atlantic (8-3) at Lake Wales (11-0); The Sharks were able to pull off the road win last week for their first playoff win since 1996. They face a formidable top-seeded Highlanders squad, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.

For high school football playoff brackets, visit www.fhsaa.org.