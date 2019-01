Volunteers take a break from their cleaning task.

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Daytona Beach leaders and residents came together on Saturday to clean-up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The event, hosted by Commissioner Paula Reed, was an early MLK Day of Service.



Reed told the Daytona Times last week: As we prepare to honor a man who sacrificed his life for all of us, I think the street should reflect his life. … If we take responsibility and clean the street, it will reflect how we honor him.’’