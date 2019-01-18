Daytona Boat Show lands this weekend at Speedway

The Daytona Boat Show will be held at the Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 18-20. will showcase an array of boats and accessories featuring aquatic-themed activities for all ages. Admission and parking are free.



Visitors can view hundreds of boats from the region’s top dealers. It will include hundreds of vessels from fishing to recreational boating.



The Daytona Boat Show has interactive features appropriate for visitors of all ages. Even non-marine enthusiasts will have the opportunity, for the first time, to shop from an array of vendors featuring items including jewelry and home décor.



The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, visit DaytonaBoatShow.com.