Daytona library plans jazz concert

Sybil Gage and the Merry Band of Royal Catahoulas will perform speakeasy blues and juke joint jazz tunes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.
Gage, a New Orleans native, is an artist in residence at Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach and a regular performer at the New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival. Her music includes traditional jazz from the 1920s through today, along with ragtime, blues
The free concert is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Regional Library.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.