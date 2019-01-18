Daytona library plans jazz concert

Sybil Gage and the Merry Band of Royal Catahoulas will perform speakeasy blues and juke joint jazz tunes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.



Gage, a New Orleans native, is an artist in residence at Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach and a regular performer at the New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival. Her music includes traditional jazz from the 1920s through today, along with ragtime, blues and original tunes.



The free concert is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Regional Library.



Reservations are not required.



For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.