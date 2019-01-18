Daytona State’s Deland campus to host job fair

Employers from a variety of industries will be on hand seeking to fill positions on Tuesday, Feb. 5, when Daytona State College’s DeLand campus hosts a spring job fair.

It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon at the DeLand campus, 1155 County Road 4139.



Participating employers include Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, J&P Cycles, National Broadband, Senior Helpers, Sherwin-Williams, Spherion Staffing, Sykes, US Foods, VITAS Healthcare, Volusia County Schools, Waffle House, Walgreens and others representing a range of industries.



More to come



The job fair is free and open to the public; all are welcome.



Current DSC students and alumni are welcome to visit the college’s Career Services Department prior to the job fair for assistance with resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation and other free services.



Additional job fairs are slated through spring: March 8 on DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast campus, March 27 on the Daytona Beach campus and one dedicated to health careers on May 1 also on the Daytona Beach campus.



For additional information on the job fairs or DSC’s Career Services, contact Dean Howe at 386-506-3379 or email Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu.