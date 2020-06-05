Death has engulfed America; what can we do?

Everywhere you turn and look, someone is dying. They are sick with the COVID-19 virus, these people are grandmothers and grandfathers, some are working on the frontline in a hospital, and some are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In the Black community it could be a young brother walking down the street, or a sister sleeping in her bed. Death is all around us, this is a dark time for Americans, and something is wrong.

With over 40 million Americans out of work and 1.8 million infected with the coronavirus. America has reached another milestone on May 26, 2020, with over 100,000 citizens’ dead, and the true number probably higher – there is no end in sight.

In less than three months 60% of the 100,000 that died were elderly, and over 25% of the Americans who died lived in nursing homes.

With new infections everyday among the most vulnerable populations, the elder, the poor, African Americans, Latinos, meat processing plants employees, prisoners, and others with serious health conditions – where is the help?

A new wrinkle

As the epicenter of the coronavirus changes to different major cities and states, new hot spots flare up in rural towns and communities. The economy and the labor market have suffered a catastrophic shock in 60 days, and our leaders see no way out of this depression.

As millions of Americans are evicted from their homes, a new wrinkle is being exposed by the media. Recently, there have been numerous killings of unarmed Black folks by the police and vigilantes, who believe they have a right to patrol their neighborhood and kill Black men.

Once President Trump became the president it appeared that the police had stopped killing Black folks. The mass media ignored Black killings until Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two white men, as a Black man was jogging in their town in February 2020.

It took almost two months before this became national and international headline news, but it caught fire. The two men were not in jail or charged, but two months later they were put in jail. Once national news exposed this injustice, other police killings of Black people were starting to be exposed around the country.

Floyd and protests

On May 26, 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man in police custody was handcuffed and three officers were knelling on different parts of his body, and one just watching. One of the three knelling officers had his knee on George Floyd’s neck cutting off the circulation to his breathing.

This event took place during daylight in 10 minutes, and George Floyd repeatedly said, “Please, I can’t breathe.” There was a crowd forming and they asked the police to release Floyd or at least check his pulse, but the police ignored the crowd. When they put him in the ambulance, Mr. Floyd was dead.

The four policemen were terminated, one officer was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, and the other officers are safely relaxing at their homes.

On Tuesday in Minneapolis there were thousands of protestors, and now there is an uprising of protestors in many major cities across the country. This is a political uprising demanding justice, and the people are speaking. Black men and women die every day as a result of police killing, but finally they are starting to be exposed by the media.

Hope in crisis?

Some cities have implemented a curfew with state National Guards. President Trump has used divisive language by calling the protestors, “Thugs and when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” This is dangerous language, when the country is on fire, and the youth are protesting.

“The episode encapsulated Trump’s approach to the presidency. He’s latched on to personal grievances and cast himself as a victim, while making only occasional references to the staggering loss of life across the country.

He’s willing stoked partisan divisions over public health and now racial divisions in the face of a death rather than seeking opportunities to put the country together,” says Julie Pace of the Associated Press.

As new tensions and crisis escalate all over the country, death is staring America in the face. Over 100,000 residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus, and the cities are in chaos, it is time for leadership from the top.

Black people are human beings who deserve dignity, and are being killed all around the country, by the police. Can President Trump diffuse the crisis in the country, and give people hope?

Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.