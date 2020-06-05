Free school shots available

Before a child can enroll in Volusia County schools, parents and guardians must provide proof of immunizations for a child entering kindergarten or seventh grade. New students enrolling in Volusia County must also be current on immunizations.

To ensure children are ready to start the next school year, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is offering no-cost immunizations throughout the summer for students entering kindergarten through grade 12.

In an effort to ensure social distancing in the clinics, appointments are required for immunizations.

Immunization appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at four Health Department locations:

Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive Daytona Beach: Keech Street Southside Health Zone, 421 S. Keech St.

New Smyrna Beach: 717 W. Canal St. Orange City: 775 Harley Strickland Blvd. Parents are encouraged to bring shot records with them when requesting immunizations.

For more information on immunizations, visit volusiahealth.com/shots or call 386-274-0509 and select option 1.