Graduations held Sunday at Speedway

More than 1,000 seniors from three different area high schools participated in graduation ceremonies at the Daytona International Speedway.

Graduates from Flagler-Palm Coast, Matanzas and First Baptist Christian Academy were able to enter the 2.5-mile venue with family and guests in one vehicle. All remained in the vehicles during the three different ceremonies.

“This is such a special day for Daytona International Speedway, to be a part of the journey for these graduates,” said track President Chip Wile. “These seniors were unfortunately robbed of a traditional graduation, so we are thrilled that we could provide them a unique graduation right here at the World Center of Racing.

“It is such an honor for us to be able to host them and support our community during these truly difficult times. We hope they will always remember the finish line of their high school career, here at Daytona International Speedway,’’ Wile added.

Programming took place on the asphalt skid pad that leads from the exit of turn four to the entrance of pit road and graduates were able to listen to their ceremony inside the track via low frequency radio station 107.9.

Afterward, each vehicle – in a graduation procession – made its way toward the start/finish line where each graduate’s name was read followed by a presentation of their diploma through the driver’s side window before taking a “Victory Lap” around the iconic track. Then, all returned to the area near pit road entrance where the moving of the tassel and cap toss occurred.