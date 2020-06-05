Summer camp scholarships available

Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division.

Families with children who are entering grades 1-6 and are between the ages of 5 and 12 may apply for scholarships. Students up to 17 years old who will be attending approved special needs camps are also eligible.

Scholarship awards are based on income-eligibility and will be awarded according to funding availability.

Summer camp scholarship applications are being accepted electronically and by mail until 5 p.m. July 31. Scholarship applications should be submitted along with copies of the child’s most recent report card, proof of household size and proof of income for all household members for the last 30 days.

To submit an electronic application, visit https://vcservices.vcgov.org/secureupload/d/summercamp. Applications may also be submitted by mail to the Community Assistance Division at 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.

Faxed applications will not be accepted. Eligible applicants may be placed on a waiting list until an opening becomes available.

For more information, contact Edina Toth at 386-736-5955, ext. 12908.