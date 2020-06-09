FAMU switches athletic conference; joins SWAC

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees has approved the university’s move to join the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

The move was approved by SWAC member schools 10-0 on June 4.

“While we have had a long-standing relationship competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Florida A&M’s impending move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference is one that is in the best interest of the university,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

“The positive impacts on student athletes, cost savings, re-establishment of long-term rivalries and opportunities to generate revenue are among the key factors in this decision.”

FAMU trustees votes to switch athletic conferences from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the SWAC, acting on a study and recommendation from its Athletics Assessment Committee. The committee approved the recommendation on June 3.

“Today is a defining moment in the history of Florida A&M University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Our decision to explore this move to the SWAC was the result of exhaustive internal and external collaboration,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Kortne Gosha, who thanked FAMU trustee members and alumni and others for their support of the move.

“I firmly believe that we have collectively positioned FAMU to reach our ultimate potential and further enhance the student-athlete experience.”

The Rattlers will continue to compete in the MEAC through the end of the 2020-21 academic year before joining member institutions in the SWAC from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The SWAC, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., includes Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern University, Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.