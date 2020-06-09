Funds available for homeless assistance

Volusia County has received nearly $450,000 in federal funds that are available to nonprofit organizations that are working to lessen the impacts of COVID-19 in the homeless population.

Application for the funds, a total of $449,809, are being accepted through June 30. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and are part of the federal coronavirus relief, or CARES Act.

The money is designed to help prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless or are receiving homeless assistance.

Not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to submit responses for these special funds, which can be used for emergency shelter renovation: $125,000; emergency shelter operations: $50,000; street outreach: $54,809; and rapid re-housing: $220,000.

All programs must serve the entire county and comply with the Commission on Homelessness for Volusia and Flagler Counties’ written standards. Use of Volusia County ESG funds is limited to Volusia County only.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Applications, including the written standards, are available by calling Edina Toth at 386-736-5955, ext. 12908, or 386-564-0387.